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PBS News Hour

Supreme Court weighs climate liability for energy companies

Season 2026 Episode 203 | 7m 42s

Supreme Court justices heard arguments in a major climate change case that could shape how communities hold industries accountable. Officials in Boulder, Colorado, are seeking compensation from energy companies for the costs of natural disasters they say are caused by climate change. Ali Rogin discussed more with News Hour Supreme Court analyst and SCOTUSBlog cofounder Amy Howe.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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