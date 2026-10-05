Supreme Court weighs climate liability for energy companies

Extras
October 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Marine's murder charge in Japan fuels local debate over U.S. military presence
Understanding pneumonic plague after Russian lab worker's death
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's payout promises
As GLP-1s reshape America, questions and new uses emerge
Brooks and Atkins Stohr on GOP vulnerabilities in the midterms
Martina Navratilova on Chris Evert, their rivalry and beating cancer
Who's spending big, and where, in most expensive election cycle ever
A look at how overseas ballots are verified and counted in the midterms
How the West is preparing for a drier future as water supplies hit lows