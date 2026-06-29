© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's focus on the SAVE Act

Season 2026 Episode 133 | 10m 15s

NPR’s Tamara Keith and Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter join Geoff Bennett to discuss the latest political news, including the Supreme Court further expanding the president's authority while rejecting President Trump's effort to restrict mail-in voting, Trump focusing on the SAVE Act and progressive candidates winning Democratic primaries.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 6:13
PBS News Hour
What the Supreme Court rulings mean for presidential power
What the Supreme Court rulings mean for presidential power
Clip: S2026 E133 | 6:13
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
June 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E133 | 57:46
Watch 4:51
PBS News Hour
Venezuela rescue efforts grow desperate as death toll rises
Venezuela rescue efforts grow desperate as death toll rises and aftershock rattles country
Clip: S2026 E133 | 4:51
Watch 5:35
PBS News Hour
Ruling proves Fed is unique agency, Lisa Cook's lawyer says
Supreme Court ruling proves Federal Reserve is unique agency, Lisa Cook's lawyer says
Clip: S2026 E133 | 5:35
Watch 6:46
PBS News Hour
American dream slipping from DACA recipients, report finds
American dream slipping out of reach for many DACA recipients, new report finds
Clip: S2026 E133 | 6:46
Watch 6:59
PBS News Hour
Heated games and rough plays spark controversy in WNBA
Heated games and rough foul against Caitlin Clark spark controversy in WNBA
Clip: S2026 E132 | 6:59
Watch 1:49
PBS News Hour
U.S. strikes Iran after drones target cargo ship in strait
U.S. strikes Iran after drones target cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz
Clip: S2026 E132 | 1:49
Watch 2:18
PBS News Hour
Reporter in Caracas describes devastation in Venezuela
Reporter in Caracas describes earthquake destruction and response in Venezuela
Clip: S2026 E132 | 2:18
Watch 5:47
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Bolton pleads guilty in classified info case
News Wrap: Bolton pleads guilty to retaining classified informationNEWS WRAP
Clip: S2026 E132 | 5:47
Watch 6:05
PBS News Hour
Why school districts are limiting screen time for students
Why more school districts are limiting screen time for students
Clip: S2026 E132 | 6:05