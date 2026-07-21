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PBS News Hour

News Wrap: Gulf Coast prepares for Tropical Storm Bertha

Season 2026 Episode 149 | 6m 20s

In our news wrap Tuesday, millions along the Gulf Coast are bracing for impacts from Tropical Storm Bertha, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy fired the commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces in the latest shake-up of his top military ranks and New Jersey's governor said more than 6,000 noncitizens were registered to vote in the state in 2023 and 2024 and fewer than 400 of those cast a ballot.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 21, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 21, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E149 | 57:46
Watch 9:20
PBS News Hour
Lebanese skeptical of Israel agreement as violence continues
Southern Lebanese skeptical of Israel agreement as violence continues
Clip: S2026 E149 | 9:20
Watch 5:20
PBS News Hour
Hegseth says Iran war has cost $37.5B so far
Hegseth says Iran war has cost $37.5B so far and Pentagon needs $67B to restock arms
Clip: S2026 E149 | 5:20
Watch 8:45
PBS News Hour
Janesville becomes battleground in AI data center debate
Janesville, once a symbol of the Great Recession, becomes AI data center battleground
Clip: S2026 E149 | 8:45
Watch 6:48
PBS News Hour
Trump raises tensions with Canada by announcing new tariffs
Trump raises tensions with Canada by announcing new 50% tariffs
Clip: S2026 E149 | 6:48
Watch 7:14
PBS News Hour
Epstein survivor calls Blanche meeting 'a performative move'
Epstein survivor criticizes Blanche, calls meeting 'a performative move'
Clip: S2026 E149 | 7:14
Watch 7:22
PBS News Hour
Anna Deavere Smith brings her family's history to the stage
Anna Deavere Smith brings her family's history to the stage in 'Basil Biggs'
Clip: S2026 E149 | 7:22
Watch 6:26
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Andy Burnham becomes Britain's new prime minister
News Wrap: Andy Burnham becomes Britain's 7th prime minister in a decade
Clip: S2026 E148 | 6:26
Watch 7:10
PBS News Hour
The highlights and controversies of the 2026 World Cup
The highlights and controversies of the 2026 World Cup
Clip: S2026 E148 | 7:10
Watch 0:47
PBS News Hour
Remembering PBS programming executive Sylvia Bugg
Remembering PBS programming executive Sylvia Bugg
Clip: S2026 E148 | 0:47