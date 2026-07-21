Hegseth says Iran war has cost $37.5B so far

Extras
July 21, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Southern Lebanese skeptical of Israel agreement as violence continues
Janesville, once a symbol of the Great Recession, becomes AI data center battleground
Trump raises tensions with Canada by announcing new 50% tariffs
Epstein survivor criticizes Blanche, calls meeting 'a performative move'
Anna Deavere Smith brings her family's history to the stage in 'Basil Biggs'
News Wrap: Gulf Coast prepares for Tropical Storm Bertha
U.S. launches more strikes on Iran after deaths of service members
Remembering PBS programming executive Sylvia Bugg
Netanyahu government defies court, raising constitutional crisis fears as election nears