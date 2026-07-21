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PBS News Hour

Hegseth says Iran war has cost $37.5B so far

Season 2026 Episode 149 | 5m 20s

President Trump's top military advisors were on Capitol Hill to make the case for the war in Iran, and additional money to fund the Pentagon. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine argued for an additional $67 billion, what Hegseth called an urgent and necessary injection of funds. Nick Schifrin reports.

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Extras
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PBS News Hour
July 21, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 21, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E149 | 57:46
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PBS News Hour
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Clip: S2026 E149 | 7:14
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PBS News Hour
Anna Deavere Smith brings her family's history to the stage
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Clip: S2026 E149 | 7:22
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PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Gulf Coast prepares for Tropical Storm Bertha
News Wrap: Gulf Coast prepares for Tropical Storm Bertha
Clip: S2026 E149 | 6:20
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PBS News Hour
U.S. strikes Iran after deaths of service members
U.S. launches more strikes on Iran after deaths of service members
Clip: S2026 E148 | 4:08
Watch 0:47
PBS News Hour
Remembering PBS programming executive Sylvia Bugg
Remembering PBS programming executive Sylvia Bugg
Clip: S2026 E148 | 0:47
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PBS News Hour
Netanyahu government defies top court as election nears
Netanyahu government defies court, raising constitutional crisis fears as election nears
Clip: S2026 E148 | 6:25