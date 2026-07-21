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PBS News Hour

Anna Deavere Smith brings her family's history to the stage

Season 2026 Episode 149 | 7m 22s

Anna Deavere Smith is well known for her acting in films and TV, including on “The West Wing” and “Nurse Jackie.” She’s also made an impact as a playwright, creating her own style of theatrical dramas that explore aspects of American life. Now, she’s doing something new: looking back at her own family history. Jeffrey Brown met with Smith in Philadelphia for our arts and culture series, CANVAS.

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Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 21, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 21, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E149 | 57:46
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News Wrap: Andy Burnham becomes Britain's new prime minister
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PBS News Hour
U.S. strikes Iran after deaths of service members
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Clip: S2026 E148 | 4:08