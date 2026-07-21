Anna Deavere Smith brings her family's history to the stage

Extras
July 21, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Hegseth says Iran war has cost $37.5B so far and Pentagon needs $67B to restock arms
Southern Lebanese skeptical of Israel agreement as violence continues
Trump raises tensions with Canada by announcing new 50% tariffs
Janesville, once a symbol of the Great Recession, becomes AI data center battleground
Epstein survivor criticizes Blanche, calls meeting 'a performative move'
News Wrap: Gulf Coast prepares for Tropical Storm Bertha
News Wrap: Andy Burnham becomes Britain's 7th prime minister in a decade
Iran war hurting U.S. allies in region, former Jordanian foreign minister says
U.S. launches more strikes on Iran after deaths of service members