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PBS News Hour

Janesville becomes battleground in AI data center debate

Season 2026 Episode 149 | 8m 45s

Artificial intelligence is fueling stock market highs, economic growth and a construction boom across the country. But it is also igniting fierce local debates about the benefits, the costs and whether the data centers that power AI should be built at all. Economics correspondent Paul Solman looks at how one of those battles is playing out in the Midwest.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
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PBS News Hour
July 21, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 21, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E149 | 57:46
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Remembering PBS programming executive Sylvia Bugg
Clip: S2026 E148 | 0:47