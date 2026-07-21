Lebanese skeptical of Israel agreement as violence continues

Extras
July 21, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Hegseth says Iran war has cost $37.5B so far and Pentagon needs $67B to restock arms
Trump raises tensions with Canada by announcing new 50% tariffs
Janesville, once a symbol of the Great Recession, becomes AI data center battleground
Epstein survivor criticizes Blanche, calls meeting 'a performative move'
Anna Deavere Smith brings her family's history to the stage in 'Basil Biggs'
News Wrap: Gulf Coast prepares for Tropical Storm Bertha
Iran war hurting U.S. allies in region, former Jordanian foreign minister says
Deadly shootings by ICE officers renew scrutiny of recruitment and training
U.S. launches more strikes on Iran after deaths of service members