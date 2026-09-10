News Wrap: GOP push for Missouri congressional map rejected

Extras
September 10, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
A look at the young conservative movement a year after Charlie Kirk's killing
Trump's vow of $5,000 payments to Americans faces bipartisan criticism
George Pataki on how New York responded to 9/11 and its lasting impact
Pentagon 9/11 survivor Kevin Shaeffer reflects on his escape: 'I had to fight'
A Brief But Spectacular take on the toll of separation
Iran-backed Houthis capture Red Sea port, putting more pressure on oil markets
Missouri's election maps in chaos after conflicting rulings
What to expect from the GOP's first-ever midterm convention
AI researcher warns companies are ignoring catastrophic risks