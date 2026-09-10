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PBS News Hour

Houthis capture Red Sea port, pressuring oil markets

Season 2026 Episode 186 | 10m 05s

Yemen appears to be spiraling back to war after the Iran-backed Houthis seized a strategic port city from allies of the internationally recognized government. Mokha lies on the Bab el-Mandeb, a critical shipping chokepoint that is the gateway to the Red Sea. Nick Schifrin reports.

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