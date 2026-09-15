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PBS News Hour

News Wrap: Senate Democrats block crypto bill

Season 2026 Episode 189 | 5m 26s

In our news wrap Tuesday, Senate Democrats blocked a bill that would have introduced sweeping regulations for cryptocurrencies saying it needs stronger safeguards to prevent the president and other officials from profiting while in office, Kash Patel defended his handling of the FBI during a nearly five-hour Senate hearing and the U.S. military has confirmed it has weapons in space.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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September 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
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