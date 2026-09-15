Trump-aligned Kennedy Center board votes to close

Extras
September 15, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Ocean at the front door: East Coast communities race to protect homes from erosion
Analyzing the Supreme Court's mail-in voting decision and Trump's reaction
Sen. Mark Warner says U.S. can strengthen AI safety without losing race to China
What makes Christian McBride the hardest-working man in jazz
News Wrap: Democrats block crypto bill, demand limits on Trump's investments
NATO jets shoot down drone in Lithuania as Russia continues to provoke Europe
Election officials get mail-in voting clarity after Supreme Court decision
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Washington's response to AI and data center concerns
Putin-tied Russian oligarch paid for Trump Jr.'s wedding celebrations