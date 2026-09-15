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PBS News Hour

Trump-aligned Kennedy Center board votes to close

Season 2026 Episode 189 | 4m 32s

The board of the Kennedy Center in Washington voted to temporarily close the iconic performing arts center, citing financial issues and a need for structural repairs. That came shortly after a federal judge blocked the board from adding President Trump’s name to the center’s building or grounds. White House correspondent Liz Landers reports.

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