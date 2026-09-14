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PBS News Hour

Jenny Yang takes act to stages in immigrant grocery stores

Season 2026 Episode 188 | 6m 15s

As the challenges facing immigrant communities continue to make headlines, comedian and writer Jenny Yang is taking a different approach in her nationwide stand-up tour to raise awareness of those difficulties. Senior Arts Correspondent Jeffrey Brown caught up with her for our Art in Action series, which explores the intersection of art and democracy as part of our CANVAS coverage.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
September 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E188 | 57:46
Watch 8:07
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Washington's response to AI
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Washington's response to AI and data center concerns
Clip: S2026 E188 | 8:07
Watch 6:25
PBS News Hour
Russian oligarch paid for Trump Jr.'s wedding celebrations
Putin-tied Russian oligarch paid for Trump Jr.'s wedding celebrations
Clip: S2026 E188 | 6:25
Watch 9:36
PBS News Hour
Houthi gains, Saudi pipeline attack pressure oil markets
Houthi gains in Yemen, attack on Saudi pipeline compound pressure on oil markets
Clip: S2026 E188 | 9:36
Watch 7:17
PBS News Hour
EPA repeals regulations limiting power plant emissions
EPA repeals limits on greenhouse gas emissions from power plants
Clip: S2026 E188 | 7:17
Watch 5:59
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Kennedy Center warns of 'fiscal collapse'
News Wrap: Kennedy Center warns of 'fiscal collapse' without Trump's name on building
Clip: S2026 E188 | 5:59
Watch 8:34
PBS News Hour
AI leaders fuel calls to rein in rapidly advancing tech
Trump pushes back as AI leaders fuel calls to rein in rapidly advancing technology
Clip: S2026 E188 | 8:34
Watch 5:34
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: August inflation report shows prices up 3.4%
News Wrap: August inflation report shows consumer prices up 3.4%
Clip: S2026 E187 | 5:34
Watch 2:52
PBS News Hour
Iran-backed Houthis seize island at entrance to Red Sea
Iran-backed Houthis seize island at entrance to Red Sea, threatening Saudi oil exports
Clip: S2026 E187 | 2:52
Watch 10:14
PBS News Hour
9/11 changed Afghanistan, but now it's back where it started
9/11 changed Afghanistan, but now it's back where it started
Clip: S2026 E187 | 10:14