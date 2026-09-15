What makes Christian McBride the hardest-working man in jazz

Extras
September 15, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Ocean at the front door: East Coast communities race to protect homes from erosion
Analyzing the Supreme Court's mail-in voting decision and Trump's reaction
Kennedy Center board votes to close after judge blocks Trump's name from building
Sen. Mark Warner says U.S. can strengthen AI safety without losing race to China
NATO jets shoot down drone in Lithuania as Russia continues to provoke Europe
News Wrap: Democrats block crypto bill, demand limits on Trump's investments
Election officials get mail-in voting clarity after Supreme Court decision
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Washington's response to AI and data center concerns
Putin-tied Russian oligarch paid for Trump Jr.'s wedding celebrations