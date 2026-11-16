Extras
November 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
'It's close to bulletproof,' doctor says of MMR vaccine as measles cases rise
U.S. works to close loophole that let China access advanced AI chips
Trump administration seeks to deflect responsibility for nationwide ground stop
What went wrong with air traffic control and will more FAA funding fix it?
Why many white South Africans who left are migrating back home
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's summit with Xi and Putin
New documentary explores history of crime and punishment in America
November 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Brooks and Marcus on how Republicans are responding to midterm losses