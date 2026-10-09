Human rights attorney Navi Pillay wins Nobel Peace Prize

Extras
October 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
What to expect as Hurricane Isaias bears down on the Gulf Coast as a major storm
Netanyahu's handling of Oct. 7 emerges as key issue in Israeli election
AI startup touts new possibilities for video creators, but concerns remain
How GLP-1s are reshaping cultural views on body image
New documentary traces Elon Musk's rise and embrace of right-wing politics
News Wrap: Judge extends White House access for news outlets
Gulf Coast prepares for landfall as Hurricane Isaias gains power
Democrats are betting on pastors and ministers in the midterms
Botched execution reignites debate surrounding death penalty