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PBS News Hour

Jeffries outlines priorities as Dems prepare to take power

Season 2026 Episode 229 | 9m 14s

With Congress back this week, Republicans and Democrats alike are wasting no time preparing for the new session that begins in January. House Republicans elected Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan to be their next leader. Although Democrats haven’t voted yet on their leadership team, Hakeem Jeffries is poised to become the speaker. He joined Amna Nawaz to outline his priorities.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 10, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 10, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E229 | 57:46
Watch 7:49
PBS News Hour
Mississippi voters reflect on surprising Senate race
Mississippi voters reflect on surprising Senate race as count continues
Clip: S2026 E229 | 7:49
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PBS News Hour
Inflation report finds rising food, energy, housing costs
U.S. inflation report highlights strain of rising food, energy and housing costs
Clip: S2026 E229 | 7:28
Watch 8:21
PBS News Hour
House rejects Hegseth impeachment as GOP selects leaders
House rejects Hegseth impeachment as GOP selects Jordan and Thune as leaders
Clip: S2026 E229 | 8:21
Watch 5:45
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: U.S. charges 3 with plotting attacks at air base
News Wrap: U.S. charges 3 with plotting attacks at air base and Jewish communities
Clip: S2026 E229 | 5:45
Watch 6:16
PBS News Hour
A breakdown of impeachment articles filed against Hegseth
A breakdown of the impeachment articles filed against Pete Hegseth
Clip: S2026 E229 | 6:16
Watch 7:12
PBS News Hour
'A Matter of Hope' shines light on social entrepreneurs
'A Matter of Hope' shines light on social entrepreneurs tackling big issues
Clip: S2026 E229 | 7:12
Watch 8:35
PBS News Hour
Gaza students work toward college degrees after years of war
Gaza students work toward college degrees after years of war and displacement
Clip: S2026 E228 | 8:35
Watch 8:25
PBS News Hour
As Congress returns, Hegseth faces prospect of impeachment
Hegseth faces impeachment push as Congress returns to Washington
Clip: S2026 E228 | 8:25
Watch 6:09
PBS News Hour
Democrats look to build on party's success in South Carolina
South Carolina wins give Democrats hope to expand reach in Deep South
Clip: S2026 E228 | 6:09