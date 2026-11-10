House rejects Hegseth impeachment as GOP selects leaders

Extras
November 10, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Mississippi voters reflect on surprising Senate race as count continues
U.S. inflation report highlights strain of rising food, energy and housing costs
News Wrap: U.S. charges 3 with plotting attacks at air base and Jewish communities
A breakdown of the impeachment articles filed against Pete Hegseth
'They want us to fight': Jeffries outlines priorities as Democrats prepare to take power
'A Matter of Hope' shines light on social entrepreneurs tackling big issues
November 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Gaza students work toward college degrees after years of war and displacement
South Carolina wins give Democrats hope to expand reach in Deep South