News Wrap: Iran begins funeral ceremonies for Khamenei

Extras
July 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
One year since deadly flood at Camp Mystic, parents push for better safety standards
Lured by Russia, African soldiers end up on deadly front lines of Ukraine war
The growing dangers of record heat waves like the one engulfing July 4th celebrations
Why George Washington believed in the strength of differing viewpoints
Brooks and Capehart on whether the Supreme Court has stood up to Trump
How climate change and rising seas endanger historic sites like Jamestown, Virginia
How legal battles across the country could complicate the midterms
Haberman and Swan on 'Regime Change,' their book on Trump's unconstrained 2nd term
Russia pounds Kyiv with missiles and drones after Ukraine's strikes on oil infrastructure