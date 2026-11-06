Hamilton on why Kansas voters chose a Democrat for Senate

Extras
November 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Former Sen. Flake, outspoken Trump critic, on the GOP reckoning post-midterms
Georgia Gov.-elect Bottoms reflects on historic victory and the path forward for Democrats
Brooks and Capehart on Trump’s White House shakeup and fallout from the midterms
What Trump picking Stephen Miller for chief of staff signals about his agenda
What to know about a better-than-expected jobs report amid AI bubble concerns
News Wrap: Judge blocks construction of Trump’s triumphal arch for now
Remembering Jay Rockefeller’s life and legacy of public service
November 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Refugee influx and foreign aid cuts strain South Sudan's health care system