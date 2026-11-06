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PBS News Hour

What to know about the labor market amid AI bubble concerns

Season 2026 Episode 227 | 4m 49s

Employers added 165,000 new jobs in October, according to a new government report. Job gains for August and September were revised upward as well, by a combined 84,000 jobs. That makes the last three months of the job market look better than expected, but it comes as questions grow about the sustainability of the AI boom. Amna Nawaz speaks with Diane Swonk, chief economist for KPMG, for more.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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