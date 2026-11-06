What Trump’s new chief of staff pick says about his agenda

Extras
November 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Brooks and Capehart on Trump’s White House shakeup and fallout from the midterms
Former Sen. Flake, outspoken Trump critic, on the GOP reckoning post-midterms
Georgia Gov.-elect Bottoms reflects on historic victory and the path forward for Democrats
Sen.-elect Hamilton reflects on why Kansas voters chose a Democrat for U.S. Senate
What to know about a better-than-expected jobs report amid AI bubble concerns
News Wrap: Judge blocks construction of Trump’s triumphal arch for now
Remembering Jay Rockefeller’s life and legacy of public service
On 'Settle In,' D.L. Hughley recounts his confrontation with Bill Cosby
News Wrap: Head of Justice Department's civil rights division resigns