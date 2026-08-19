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PBS News Hour

Trump's treatment of allies has net positive, Heinrichs says

Season 2026 Episode 170 | 8m 37s

On Wednesday, President Trump reiterated how good his relationship is with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. The president also spoke again of his displeasure with joint military exercises the U.S. is conducting with South Korea, which Trump already ordered scaled back. Amna Nawaz discussed the president's relationships with U.S. allies with Rebeccah Heinrichs of the Hudson Institute.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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