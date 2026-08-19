Trump's treatment of allies has net positive, Heinrichs says

Extras
News Wrap: Trump pauses his 50% tariffs on Canadian imports
Historian's American road trip examines parallels between the Gilded Age and today
August 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Why states claim Meta designed addictive features for children
What to know about Dr. Heidi Overton, Trump's pick to lead the FDA
What the Florida and Alaska primary results mean for November
Seeing double at the Twins Days Festival in Ohio
August 18, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
ABC says FCC waging a retaliatory campaign violating free speech rights
The growing debate over big money influence in American politics