What to know about Dr. Heidi Overton, Trump's pick for FDA

Extras
August 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: Trump pauses his 50% tariffs on Canadian imports
Historian's American road trip examines parallels between the Gilded Age and today
Seeing double at the Twins Days Festival in Ohio
Why states claim Meta designed addictive features for children
What the Florida and Alaska primary results mean for November
Trump's tough treatment of allies has a 'net positive,' Rebeccah Heinrichs says
ABC says FCC waging a retaliatory campaign violating free speech rights
The growing debate over big money influence in American politics
'The party is in charge of everything,' freed pastor says of China's crackdown on religion