Takeaways from the Florida and Alaska primaries

Extras
August 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Historian's American road trip examines parallels between the Gilded Age and today
News Wrap: Trump pauses his 50% tariffs on Canadian imports
Seeing double at the Twins Days Festival in Ohio
Trump's tough treatment of allies has a 'net positive,' Rebeccah Heinrichs says
What to know about Dr. Heidi Overton, Trump's pick to lead the FDA
Why states claim Meta designed addictive features for children
August 18, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
2020 election deniers on the ballot for key offices in battleground states
'The party is in charge of everything,' freed pastor says of China's crackdown on religion