© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

Takeaways from the Florida and Alaska primaries

Season 2026 Episode 170 | 7m 46s

An upset win by a progressive candidate leads a host of headlines from Tuesday's primaries. In the Senate primary, Florida state Rep. Angie Nixon trounced more moderate Democrat Alex Vindman, even though he spent far more money. In Alaska, Democrat Mary Peltola was the top vote-getter in the non-partisan Senate primary. Lisa Desjardins reports.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E170 | 57:46
Watch 10:03
PBS News Hour
Road trip explores parallels between Gilded Age and today
Historian's American road trip examines parallels between the Gilded Age and today
Clip: S2026 E170 | 10:03
Watch 6:19
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump pauses his 50% tariffs on Canadian imports
News Wrap: Trump pauses his 50% tariffs on Canadian imports
Clip: S2026 E170 | 6:19
Watch 5:05
PBS News Hour
Seeing double at the Twins Days Festival in Ohio
Seeing double at the Twins Days Festival in Ohio
Clip: S2026 E170 | 5:05
Watch 8:37
PBS News Hour
Trump's treatment of allies has net positive, Heinrichs says
Trump's tough treatment of allies has a 'net positive,' Rebeccah Heinrichs says
Clip: S2026 E170 | 8:37
Watch 5:56
PBS News Hour
What to know about Dr. Heidi Overton, Trump's pick for FDA
What to know about Dr. Heidi Overton, Trump's pick to lead the FDA
Clip: S2026 E170 | 5:56
Watch 5:53
PBS News Hour
Why states say Meta designed addictive features for children
Why states claim Meta designed addictive features for children
Clip: S2026 E170 | 5:53
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 18, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 18, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E169 | 57:46
Watch 6:05
PBS News Hour
Election deniers run for key offices in battleground states
2020 election deniers on the ballot for key offices in battleground states
Clip: S2026 E169 | 6:05
Watch 7:15
PBS News Hour
Freed pastor describes China's crackdown on religion
'The party is in charge of everything,' freed pastor says of China's crackdown on religion
Clip: S2026 E169 | 7:15