© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

Why states say Meta designed addictive features for children

Season 2026 Episode 170 | 5m 53s

Meta is facing allegations that it knowingly designed Instagram and Facebook to keep children and teenagers hooked, even as it learned about the potential harm to their mental health. A spokesperson called the claims unsubstantiated, saying the company stands by its record of protecting minors. Amna Nawaz discussed the landmark trial with Bloomberg tech reporter Alexandra Levine.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E170 | 57:46
Watch 6:19
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump pauses his 50% tariffs on Canadian imports
News Wrap: Trump pauses his 50% tariffs on Canadian imports
Clip: S2026 E170 | 6:19
Watch 10:03
PBS News Hour
Road trip explores parallels between Gilded Age and today
Historian's American road trip examines parallels between the Gilded Age and today
Clip: S2026 E170 | 10:03
Watch 5:05
PBS News Hour
Seeing double at the Twins Days Festival in Ohio
Seeing double at the Twins Days Festival in Ohio
Clip: S2026 E170 | 5:05
Watch 7:46
PBS News Hour
Takeaways from the Florida and Alaska primaries
What the Florida and Alaska primary results mean for November
Clip: S2026 E170 | 7:46
Watch 8:37
PBS News Hour
Trump's treatment of allies has net positive, Heinrichs says
Trump's tough treatment of allies has a 'net positive,' Rebeccah Heinrichs says
Clip: S2026 E170 | 8:37
Watch 5:56
PBS News Hour
What to know about Dr. Heidi Overton, Trump's pick for FDA
What to know about Dr. Heidi Overton, Trump's pick to lead the FDA
Clip: S2026 E170 | 5:56
Watch 6:11
PBS News Hour
ABC says FCC waging a retaliatory campaign
ABC says FCC waging a retaliatory campaign violating free speech rights
Clip: S2026 E169 | 6:11
Watch 4:28
PBS News Hour
The growing debate over big money in American politics
The growing debate over big money influence in American politics
Clip: S2026 E169 | 4:28
Watch 7:15
PBS News Hour
Freed pastor describes China's crackdown on religion
'The party is in charge of everything,' freed pastor says of China's crackdown on religion
Clip: S2026 E169 | 7:15