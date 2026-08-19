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PBS News Hour

Seeing double at the Twins Days Festival in Ohio

Season 2026 Episode 170 | 5m 05s

The Twins Days Festival bills itself as the largest annual gathering of twins in the world. While the festival celebrates the unique bond between twins, it’s also a hub for scientists studying what makes them so alike – and so different. Deema Zein reports from Twinsburg, Ohio.

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