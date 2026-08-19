Seeing double at the Twins Days Festival in Ohio

Extras
August 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Historian's American road trip examines parallels between the Gilded Age and today
News Wrap: Trump pauses his 50% tariffs on Canadian imports
What the Florida and Alaska primary results mean for November
Why states claim Meta designed addictive features for children
What to know about Dr. Heidi Overton, Trump's pick to lead the FDA
Trump's tough treatment of allies has a 'net positive,' Rebeccah Heinrichs says
The growing debate over big money influence in American politics
2020 election deniers on the ballot for key offices in battleground states
Quilt exhibit showcases artwork of inmate turned criminal justice activist