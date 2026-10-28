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PBS News Hour

Shock, anger and mourning in Spain after train crash

Season 2026 Episode 220 | 2m 26s

There is shock, anger and mourning in Spain after the second fatal train crash this year. At least 68 people have died in what is now the deadliest collision there in more than a decade. William Brangham reports.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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