Shock, anger and mourning in Spain after train crash

Extras
October 28, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
How the Associated Press tracks and calls races on Election Night
Where key Senate races stand in the final days of campaigning
Democratic and GOP strategists assess midterm landscape in final week
Brazil's Flávio Bolsonaro flees to U.S. after election loss
America's long history of gerrymandering and its role in this year's midterms
Remembering pioneering labor leader and civil rights icon Dolores Huerta
October 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Projections show no clear winner in Israel's election
Inside Georgia's push to rebuild trust in elections after Trump's false claims