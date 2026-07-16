Trump setting stage to declare election emergency, Cobb says

Extras
July 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Iran war driving up costs and putting seafarers at risk, UN maritime chief warns
The health risks of wildfire smoke across the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic
What to expect from Trump's address as he revisits 2020 election loss
Experimental artist Suzanne Jackson celebrates decades of work in new exhibition
Vote on U.S. aid to Israel exposes sharp divide in Congress
The debate over how to protect children and teens as AI use grows
News Wrap: Ukrainians protest Zelenskyy's firing of defense minister
What to know about the latest push to make daylight saving time permanent
Police say Flock cameras help solve crimes, but critics call them an invasion of privacy