News Wrap: Ukrainians protest firing of defense minister

Extras
What to expect from Trump's address as he revisits 2020 election loss
The health risks of wildfire smoke across the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic
Iran war driving up costs and putting seafarers at risk, UN maritime chief warns
Trump setting stage to declare emergency around midterms, former White House attorney says
Experimental artist Suzanne Jackson celebrates decades of work in new exhibition
The debate over how to protect children and teens as AI use grows
Vote on U.S. aid to Israel exposes sharp divide in Congress
July 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
National Youth Poet Laureate Daniel Umemezie on using his words to bridge worlds
'Post-literate age': Why fewer Americans are reading for pleasure