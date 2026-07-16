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PBS News Hour

News Wrap: Ukrainians protest firing of defense minister

Season 2026 Episode 146 | 6m 05s

In our news wrap Thursday, thousands of Ukrainians protested President Zelenskyy's decision to fire his defense minister, Gaza health officials say Israeli attacks in recent days have killed at least a dozen people, at least one person has been killed in flooding that's affecting central and southern Texas and a White House teleprompter operator is accused of insider trading on prediction markets.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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