July 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
What to know about the latest push to make daylight saving time permanent
Police say Flock cameras help solve crimes, but critics call them an invasion of privacy
Subpoenas over New York Times report on Air Force One raise press freedom concerns
'Post-literate age': Why fewer Americans are reading for pleasure
Trump's intelligence nominee refuses to say who won 2020 election
Senators question Blanche on Trump loyalty, Jan. 6 cases and Epstein files
News Wrap: Trump ends pause on ICE traffic stops
National Youth Poet Laureate Daniel Umemezie on using his words to bridge worlds
July 15, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode