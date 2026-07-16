© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

Health risks of wildfire smoke across Midwest, Mid-Atlantic

Season 2026 Episode 146 | 5m 15s

More than 115 million people may be exposed to dangerous smoke and unhealthy air quality levels. That's because wildfire smoke is spreading and triggering health advisories in at least 17 states from the Midwest to the Mid-Atlantic. It's led to flight delays, the closure of pools and beaches, and the cancellation of many other outdoor activities. Stephanie Sy reports.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E146 | 57:46
Watch 4:50
PBS News Hour
Iran war putting seafarers at risk, UN maritime chief warns
Iran war driving up costs and putting seafarers at risk, UN maritime chief warns
Clip: S2026 E146 | 4:50
Watch 8:02
PBS News Hour
Trump setting stage to declare election emergency, Cobb says
Trump setting stage to declare emergency around midterms, former White House attorney says
Clip: S2026 E146 | 8:02
Watch 6:35
PBS News Hour
Suzanne Jackson celebrates decades of art in new exhibition
Experimental artist Suzanne Jackson celebrates decades of work in new exhibition
Clip: S2026 E146 | 6:35
Watch 5:29
PBS News Hour
What to expect from Trump as he revisits 2020 election loss
What to expect from Trump's address as he revisits 2020 election loss
Clip: S2026 E146 | 5:29
Watch 8:39
PBS News Hour
The debate over how to protect children as AI use grows
The debate over how to protect children and teens as AI use grows
Clip: S2026 E146 | 8:39
Watch 6:48
PBS News Hour
Vote on U.S. aid to Israel exposes sharp divide in Congress
Vote on U.S. aid to Israel exposes sharp divide in Congress
Clip: S2026 E146 | 6:48
Watch 6:05
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Ukrainians protest firing of defense minister
News Wrap: Ukrainians protest Zelenskyy's firing of defense minister
Clip: S2026 E146 | 6:05
Watch 7:47
PBS News Hour
Why fewer Americans are reading for pleasure
'Post-literate age': Why fewer Americans are reading for pleasure
Clip: S2026 E145 | 7:47
Watch 5:27
PBS News Hour
Lawmakers push to make daylight saving time permanent
What to know about the latest push to make daylight saving time permanent
Clip: S2026 E145 | 5:27