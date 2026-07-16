Health risks of wildfire smoke across Midwest, Mid-Atlantic

Extras
July 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Iran war driving up costs and putting seafarers at risk, UN maritime chief warns
Trump setting stage to declare emergency around midterms, former White House attorney says
Experimental artist Suzanne Jackson celebrates decades of work in new exhibition
What to expect from Trump's address as he revisits 2020 election loss
The debate over how to protect children and teens as AI use grows
Vote on U.S. aid to Israel exposes sharp divide in Congress
News Wrap: Ukrainians protest Zelenskyy's firing of defense minister
'Post-literate age': Why fewer Americans are reading for pleasure
What to know about the latest push to make daylight saving time permanent