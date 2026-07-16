The debate over how to protect children as AI use grows

Extras
July 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Iran war driving up costs and putting seafarers at risk, UN maritime chief warns
The health risks of wildfire smoke across the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic
What to expect from Trump's address as he revisits 2020 election loss
Experimental artist Suzanne Jackson celebrates decades of work in new exhibition
Trump setting stage to declare emergency around midterms, former White House attorney says
Vote on U.S. aid to Israel exposes sharp divide in Congress
News Wrap: Ukrainians protest Zelenskyy's firing of defense minister
July 15, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
National Youth Poet Laureate Daniel Umemezie on using his words to bridge worlds