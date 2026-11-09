November 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
What Trump picking Stephen Miller for chief of staff signals about his agenda
Sen.-elect Hamilton reflects on why Kansas voters chose a Democrat for U.S. Senate
What to know about a better-than-expected jobs report amid AI bubble concerns
Former Sen. Flake, outspoken Trump critic, on the GOP reckoning post-midterms
News Wrap: Judge blocks construction of Trump’s triumphal arch for now
Remembering Jay Rockefeller’s life and legacy of public service
November 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Brooks and Capehart on Trump’s White House shakeup and fallout from the midterms
Georgia Gov.-elect Bottoms reflects on historic victory and the path forward for Democrats
November 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode