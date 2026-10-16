October 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
An accounting of Trump's promised payouts and questions they raise
Pennsylvania doctor urges vaccination as measles outbreak grows
David Byrne explores the art of rediscovery in 'Sleeping Beauties'
News Wrap: Trump says Fort Hood shooter's execution will not be livestreamed
Why small colleges are closing and the toll on students and communities
Ukraine less reliant on U.S. as Trump-Zelenskyy rift deepens, former ambassador says
Inside Georgia’s Senate race and Collins's uphill battle against Ossoff
Ukraine resumes strikes on energy targets, saying Russia never stopped its attacks
October 15, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
How Starlink disruptions affected Ukraine’s battlefield operations