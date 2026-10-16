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PBS News Hour

Examining Trump's claims at his midterm rallies

Season 2026 Episode 212 | 6m 48s

Ahead of the midterms, President Trump is on the campaign trail looking to rally his base in battleground races. His controversial comments at those rallies have drawn attention. White House correspondent Liz Landers has a fact check on some of Trump's claims.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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