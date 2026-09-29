September 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Nikole Hannah-Jones reflects on her daughter's school experience
September 28, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on taxpayer funds used for TV ads promoting Trump
High mortgage rates compound housing affordability challenges
How Blanche is shattering DOJ's standard of political independence
What Trump's rollback of fuel economy standards means for drivers
Powerful nor’easter batters parts of East Coast
WFP official on addressing global hunger in face of wars and climate disasters
Jessica Tarlov on navigating political differences and her new book, 'I Disagree'
News Wrap: UK police investigating possible plot targeting U.S. base