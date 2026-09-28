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PBS News Hour

Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on TV ads promoting Trump

Season 2026 Episode 198 | 10m 14s

NPR’s Tamara Keith and Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter join Geoff Bennett to discuss the latest political news, including the U.S. government paying for TV advertisements promoting President Trump, what voters think about Trump's handling of the economy and tight races in typically GOP-safe districts.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 8:09
PBS News Hour
Jessica Tarlov on her new book, 'I Disagree'
Jessica Tarlov on navigating political differences and her new book, 'I Disagree'
Clip: S2026 E198 | 8:09
Watch 5:27
PBS News Hour
Blanche shatters DOJ standard of political independence
How Blanche is shattering DOJ's standard of political independence
Clip: S2026 E198 | 5:27
Watch 6:31
PBS News Hour
High mortgage rates compound housing affordability problems
High mortgage rates compound housing affordability challenges
Clip: S2026 E198 | 6:31
Watch 6:18
PBS News Hour
What Trump's fuel economy rollback means for drivers
What Trump's rollback of fuel economy standards means for drivers
Clip: S2026 E198 | 6:18
Watch 2:52
PBS News Hour
Powerful nor’easter batters parts of East Coast
Powerful nor’easter batters parts of East Coast
Clip: S2026 E198 | 2:52
Watch 7:28
PBS News Hour
WFP official on addressing hunger in face of wars, disasters
WFP official on addressing global hunger in face of wars and climate disasters
Clip: S2026 E198 | 7:28
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
September 28, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 28, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E198 | 57:46
Watch 5:19
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: UK investigating possible plot against U.S. base
News Wrap: UK police investigating possible plot targeting U.S. base
Clip: S2026 E198 | 5:19
Watch 6:13
PBS News Hour
Mexico's foreign secretary on Trump and U.S. trade talks
Mexico's foreign secretary on Trump, cartel violence and U.S. trade talks
Clip: S2026 E197 | 6:13
Watch 6:34
PBS News Hour
Health care costs a concern for voters ahead of midterms
Health care costs a major concern for voters ahead of midterms
Clip: S2026 E197 | 6:34