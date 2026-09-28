What Trump's fuel economy rollback means for drivers

Extras
September 28, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
WFP official on addressing global hunger in face of wars and climate disasters
Powerful nor’easter batters parts of East Coast
How Blanche is shattering DOJ's standard of political independence
High mortgage rates compound housing affordability challenges
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on taxpayer funds used for TV ads promoting Trump
Jessica Tarlov on navigating political differences and her new book, 'I Disagree'
News Wrap: UK police investigating possible plot targeting U.S. base
News Wrap: Xi wraps up 3-day state visit with Trump
Wrongfully detained Iranian American journalist remains jailed in Iran after 2 years