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PBS News Hour

September 25, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 197 | 57m 46s

September 25, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 09/24/26 | Expires: 10/25/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 8:42
PBS News Hour
How diesel prices are rippling through the economy
How the diesel price spike is rippling through nearly every part of the economy
Clip: S2026 E196 | 8:42
Watch 5:36
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Netanyahu dismisses allegations of genocide
News Wrap: Netanyahu calls allegations of genocide in Gaza ‘the biggest lie'
Clip: S2026 E196 | 5:36
Watch 7:50
PBS News Hour
Experts analyze what's at stake in the Trump-Xi summit
Experts analyze what's at stake in the Trump-Xi summit
Clip: S2026 E196 | 7:50
Watch 8:10
PBS News Hour
In a warming climate, should air conditioning be a right?
In a warming climate, should air conditioning be a right?
Clip: S2026 E196 | 8:10
Watch 5:09
PBS News Hour
AI, trade, Iran and Taiwan top agenda at Trump-Xi summit
AI, trade, Iran and Taiwan top agenda at Trump-Xi summit
Clip: S2026 E196 | 5:09
Watch 7:43
PBS News Hour
Jefferson's hair settles questions about Sally Hemings
Lock of hair settles questions about Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings
Clip: S2026 E196 | 7:43
Watch 9:30
PBS News Hour
Kalshi CEO reacts to calls for prediction market regulation
'We want more guardrails,' Kalshi CEO says as calls grow for prediction market regulation
Clip: S2026 E196 | 9:30
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
September 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E196 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
September 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E195 | 57:46
Watch 5:47
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: FBI investigating claim website was breached
News Wrap: FBI investigating hacking group's claim it breached jobs website
Clip: S2026 E195 | 5:47