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NOVA

The Ocean Wave Scientists Thought Was Impossible

Season 53 | 5m 46s

For centuries, scientists thought rogue waves were either impossible or so rare they might happen once every 10,000 years. But then they kept happening, forcing researchers to rethink how waves form.

National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust and PBS viewers.
Extras
Watch 6:12
NOVA
The Problem That Broke Physics (And Led to Chaos)
The “butterfly effect” is often cited in pop culture, but it’s actually rooted in physics and chaos.
Clip: S53 | 6:12
Watch 6:00
NOVA
Why Earth’s Core Is Younger Than Its Surface
Time isn’t the same for everyone, according to Einstein.
Clip: S53 | 6:00
Watch 6:44
NOVA
The Truth about Quantum Computers
Microsoft's breakthrough in quantum computing could have a huge impact on science, and our future.
Clip: S53 | 6:44
Watch 1:15:20
NOVA
Interview: Good Anxiety, Exercise, and Connection on the Brain with Wendy Suzuki
Wendy Suzuki joins Hakeem to explore anxiety, exercise, and connection as tools for a better brain.
Special: 1:15:20
Watch 1:24:42
NOVA
Interview: T. Rex to Birds with Steve Brusatte
Steve Brusatte joins Hakeem to talk T. rex, bird origins, and consulting on Jurassic World.
Special: 1:24:42
Watch 1:23:48
NOVA
Interview: Dark Matter = Black Holes? with David Kaiser
Dark matter may be primordial black holes from the Big Bang. David Kaiser explains.
Special: 1:23:48
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 53:08
NOVA
Return to the Moon
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Episode: S53 E7 | 53:08
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Stone Age Temple Mystery Preview
Surprising evidence at the world’s oldest temple overturns our understanding of human history.
Preview: S53 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Rain Bombs Preview
A deadly—and growing—global weather phenomenon mystifies scientists.
Preview: S53 E5 | 0:30