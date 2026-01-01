Why Earth’s Core Is Younger Than Its Surface

Extras
The “butterfly effect” is often cited in pop culture, but it’s actually rooted in physics and chaos.
These massive walls of water may be far more common than we once believed.
Microsoft's breakthrough in quantum computing could have a huge impact on science, and our future.
Wendy Suzuki joins Hakeem to explore anxiety, exercise, and connection as tools for a better brain.
Steve Brusatte joins Hakeem to talk T. rex, bird origins, and consulting on Jurassic World.
Dark matter may be primordial black holes from the Big Bang. David Kaiser explains.
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Surprising evidence at the world’s oldest temple overturns our understanding of human history.
A deadly—and growing—global weather phenomenon mystifies scientists.