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Professor T

September Gardens

Season 4 Episode 2 | 49m 39s

Jasper is dragged to a retirement home by Zelda to meet her date, Peter, when a murder takes place at the home. Jasper is drawn into the case but Dan finds this frustrating and ends up snapping at Jasper. Maiya insists the men have a therapy session together where Helena helps them to open up and they manage to solve the case together. Meanwhile, the Dean is put out when he learns of Zelda’s date.

Aired: 08/30/25 | Expires: 09/14/25
Funding for Professor T is provided by Viking.
Extras
Watch 48:20
Professor T
Cipher
Murder, cryptic ciphers, and fractured loyalties spark fears a serial killer is at large.
Episode: S5 E5 | 48:20
Watch 50:09
Professor T
Ghostwriter
As Jasper hunts his mentor’s killer, he puts his own life on the line to expose the truth.
Episode: S5 E4 | 50:09
Watch 50:06
Professor T
The Ring
A boxing match ends in murder. Adelaide fades. Dan’s romance puts Chloe in the crossfire.
Episode: S5 E2 | 50:06
Watch 0:30
Professor T
Season 5 Preview
Jasper confronts grief. The team’s loyalties fracture in the face of ever-darker cases.
Preview: S5 | 0:30
Watch 50:03
Professor T
The Things We Do For Love
Dan exposes Chester, triggering revenge. A murder at Comic Con tests the team.
Episode: S5 E6 | 50:03
Watch 50:19
Professor T
Retreat
A death at a retreat turns dark as Jasper faces deceit, desire and a deepening mystery.
Episode: S5 E3 | 50:19
Watch 50:10
Professor T
Natural Causes
Jasper’s new romance is tested by death and mystery. Dan meets someone who stirs his heart.
Episode: S5 E1 | 50:10
Watch 49:39
Professor T
The Warrior Gene
Love is in the air, but Jasper has a case to solve when death strikes within the university.
Episode: S4 E6 | 49:39
Watch 49:05
Professor T
The Perfect Murder
When an art gallery owner is poisoned, only Jasper can paint the full picture.
Episode: S4 E5 | 49:05
Watch 49:12
Professor T
You Can't Kill Me
Tragedy as an actor is stabbed live on stage. Helena and Jasper team up to solve the case.
Episode: S4 E4 | 49:12