The Perfect Picture

Extras
A boxing match ends in murder. Adelaide fades. Dan’s romance puts Chloe in the crossfire.
As Jasper hunts his mentor’s killer, he puts his own life on the line to expose the truth.
Murder, cryptic ciphers, and fractured loyalties spark fears a serial killer is at large.
Jasper’s new romance is tested by death and mystery. Dan meets someone who stirs his heart.
Dan exposes Chester, triggering revenge. A murder at Comic Con tests the team.
A death at a retreat turns dark as Jasper faces deceit, desire and a deepening mystery.
Jasper confronts grief. The team’s loyalties fracture in the face of ever-darker cases.
Love is in the air, but Jasper has a case to solve when death strikes within the university.
When an art gallery owner is poisoned, only Jasper can paint the full picture.
Tragedy as an actor is stabbed live on stage. Helena and Jasper team up to solve the case.