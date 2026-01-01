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Professor T

Episode 4 Preview | Mother Love

Season 1 Episode 4 | 30s

Professor T is called upon to help investigate the disappearance of a six-year-old girl. Tensions rise between DI Paul Rabbit and Prof T until they finally come to blows.

Funding for Professor T is provided by Viking.
Extras
Watch 50:06
Professor T
The Ring
A boxing match ends in murder. Adelaide fades. Dan’s romance puts Chloe in the crossfire.
Episode: S5 E2 | 50:06
Watch 50:09
Professor T
Ghostwriter
As Jasper hunts his mentor’s killer, he puts his own life on the line to expose the truth.
Episode: S5 E4 | 50:09
Watch 48:20
Professor T
Cipher
Murder, cryptic ciphers, and fractured loyalties spark fears a serial killer is at large.
Episode: S5 E5 | 48:20
Watch 50:10
Professor T
Natural Causes
Jasper’s new romance is tested by death and mystery. Dan meets someone who stirs his heart.
Episode: S5 E1 | 50:10
Watch 50:03
Professor T
The Things We Do For Love
Dan exposes Chester, triggering revenge. A murder at Comic Con tests the team.
Episode: S5 E6 | 50:03
Watch 50:19
Professor T
Retreat
A death at a retreat turns dark as Jasper faces deceit, desire and a deepening mystery.
Episode: S5 E3 | 50:19
Watch 0:30
Professor T
Season 5 Preview
Jasper confronts grief. The team’s loyalties fracture in the face of ever-darker cases.
Preview: S5 | 0:30
Watch 49:39
Professor T
The Warrior Gene
Love is in the air, but Jasper has a case to solve when death strikes within the university.
Episode: S4 E6 | 49:39
Watch 49:05
Professor T
The Perfect Murder
When an art gallery owner is poisoned, only Jasper can paint the full picture.
Episode: S4 E5 | 49:05
Watch 49:12
Professor T
You Can't Kill Me
Tragedy as an actor is stabbed live on stage. Helena and Jasper team up to solve the case.
Episode: S4 E4 | 49:12