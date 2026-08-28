© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Off the Record

September 3, 2026 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD

Season 56 Episode 10 | 27m 45s

This week a correspondent edition as the panel discusses how unified the democratic party really is. Craig Mauger, Emily Lawler, Lauren Gibbons, and Bill Ballenger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

Aired: 09/02/26
Support for Off the Record is provided by Bellwether Public Relations.
Extras
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
August 28, 2026 - Curtis Hertel | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Curtis Hertel. Topic: Money out of politics petition and the Democratic Convention.
Episode: S56 E9 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
August 21, 2026 - Sen. Jim Runestad | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Sen. Jim Runestad. Topic: Democratic Lieutenant Governor Candidate.
Episode: S56 E8 | 27:45
Rep. Alabas Farhat | OFF THE RECORD
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
August 14, 2026 - Rep. Alabas Farhat | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Primary election results. Guest. Rep. Alabas Farhat
Episode: S56 E7 | 27:45
Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
August 7, 2026 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondent Edition. Topic: Primary election results.
Episode: S56 E6 | 27:46
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
July 31, 2026 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondent Edition. Topic: August Primary.
Episode: S56 E5 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
July 24, 2026 - Former Lt. Governor John Cherry | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Governor candidate drop out. Guest. Former Lt. Governor John Cherry.
Episode: S56 E4 | 27:45
Watch 16:43
Off the Record
July 17, 2026 - Rep. Matt Hall | OTR Overtime
Guest: Representative Matt Hall (R)
Clip: S56 E3 | 16:43
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
July 17, 2026 - Rep. Matt Hall | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Primary campaign trail. Guest: Rep. Matt Hall.
Episode: S56 E3 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
July 10, 2026 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondent edition. Topics: GOP race for Governor and democratic race for U.S. Senate.
Episode: S56 E2 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
June 30, 2026 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondent edition. Topics: Budget deadline.
Episode: S56 E1 | 27:45