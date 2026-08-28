September 3, 2026 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD

Extras
Guest: Curtis Hertel. Topic: Money out of politics petition and the Democratic Convention.
Guest: Sen. Jim Runestad. Topic: Democratic Lieutenant Governor Candidate.
Topic: Primary election results. Guest. Rep. Alabas Farhat
Correspondent Edition. Topic: Primary election results.
Correspondent Edition. Topic: August Primary.
Topic: Governor candidate drop out. Guest. Former Lt. Governor John Cherry.
Guest: Representative Matt Hall (R)
Topic: Primary campaign trail. Guest: Rep. Matt Hall.
Correspondent edition. Topics: GOP race for Governor and democratic race for U.S. Senate.
Correspondent edition. Topics: Budget deadline.