July 10, 2026 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD

Extras
Correspondent edition. Topics: Budget deadline.
Guest: Bill Schuette Topic: Trump endorses James.
Guest: Rep. Laurie Pohutsky. Topic: Deaths at women's prison.
Guest: Christy McGillivray. Topic: Education Budget.
Correspondent edition. Topics: University board appointments and a Mackinac debrief.
Correspondent edition. Topics: Mike Duggan drops out of gubernatorial race and MSU.
Guest: Rep. Matt Maddock. Topic: Property tax relief.
Guest: Lon Johnson. Topic: Michigan voters selecting candidates.
Correspondent edition. Topics: Special state senate election .
Guest: Richard Czuba. Topic: Governor and U.S. Senate Primary races.