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Off the Record

August 14, 2026 - Rep. Alabas Farhat | OFF THE RECORD

Season 56 Episode 7 | 27m 45s

This week, the panel discusses what comes after the recent primary elections. The guest is Representative Alabas Farhat. Craig Mauger, Cheyna Roth, and M.L. Elrick join Senior Capitol Correspondent, Tim Skubick.

Aired: 08/13/26
Support for Off the Record is provided by Bellwether Public Relations.
Extras
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
August 7, 2026 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondent Edition. Topic: Primary election results.
Episode: S56 E6 | 27:46
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
July 31, 2026 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondent Edition. Topic: August Primary.
Episode: S56 E5 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
July 24, 2026 - Former Lt. Governor John Cherry | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Governor candidate drop out. Guest. Former Lt. Governor John Cherry.
Episode: S56 E4 | 27:45
Watch 16:43
Off the Record
July 17, 2026 - Rep. Matt Hall | OTR Overtime
Guest: Representative Matt Hall (R)
Clip: S56 E3 | 16:43
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
July 17, 2026 - Rep. Matt Hall | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Primary campaign trail. Guest: Rep. Matt Hall.
Episode: S56 E3 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
July 10, 2026 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondent edition. Topics: GOP race for Governor and democratic race for U.S. Senate.
Episode: S56 E2 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
June 30, 2026 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondent edition. Topics: Budget deadline.
Episode: S56 E1 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
June 26, 2026 -Bill Schuette | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Bill Schuette Topic: Trump endorses James.
Episode: S55 E51 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
June 19, 2026 - Rep. Laurie Pohutsky | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Rep. Laurie Pohutsky. Topic: Deaths at women's prison.
Episode: S55 E50 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
June 12, 2026 - Christy McGillivray | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Christy McGillivray. Topic: Education Budget.
Episode: S55 E49 | 27:45