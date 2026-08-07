August 14, 2026 - Rep. Alabas Farhat | OFF THE RECORD

Extras
Correspondent Edition. Topic: Primary election results.
Correspondent Edition. Topic: August Primary.
Topic: Governor candidate drop out. Guest. Former Lt. Governor John Cherry.
Guest: Representative Matt Hall (R)
Topic: Primary campaign trail. Guest: Rep. Matt Hall.
Correspondent edition. Topics: GOP race for Governor and democratic race for U.S. Senate.
Correspondent edition. Topics: Budget deadline.
Guest: Bill Schuette Topic: Trump endorses James.
Guest: Rep. Laurie Pohutsky. Topic: Deaths at women's prison.
Guest: Christy McGillivray. Topic: Education Budget.