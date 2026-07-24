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Off the Record

July 31, 2026 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD

Season 56 Episode 5 | 27m 45s

This week a correspondent edition as the panel discusses new polling data for the primary. Simon Schuster, Jordyn Hermani, Zoe Clark, and Chad Livengood join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

Aired: 07/30/26
Support for Off the Record is provided by Bellwether Public Relations.
Extras
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
July 24, 2026 - Former Lt. Governor John Cherry | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Governor candidate drop out. Guest. Former Lt. Governor John Cherry.
Episode: S56 E4 | 27:45
Watch 16:43
Off the Record
July 17, 2026 - Rep. Matt Hall | OTR Overtime
Guest: Representative Matt Hall (R)
Clip: S56 E3 | 16:43
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
July 17, 2026 - Rep. Matt Hall | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Primary campaign trail. Guest: Rep. Matt Hall.
Episode: S56 E3 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
July 10, 2026 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondent edition. Topics: GOP race for Governor and democratic race for U.S. Senate.
Episode: S56 E2 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
June 30, 2026 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondent edition. Topics: Budget deadline.
Episode: S56 E1 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
June 26, 2026 -Bill Schuette | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Bill Schuette Topic: Trump endorses James.
Episode: S55 E51 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
June 19, 2026 - Rep. Laurie Pohutsky | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Rep. Laurie Pohutsky. Topic: Deaths at women's prison.
Episode: S55 E50 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
June 12, 2026 - Christy McGillivray | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Christy McGillivray. Topic: Education Budget.
Episode: S55 E49 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
June 5, 2026 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondent edition. Topics: University board appointments and a Mackinac debrief.
Episode: S55 E48 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
May 29, 2026 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondent edition. Topics: Mike Duggan drops out of gubernatorial race and MSU.
Episode: S55 E47 | 27:45