July 17, 2026 - Rep. Matt Hall | OTR Overtime

Extras
Topic: Primary campaign trail. Guest: Rep. Matt Hall.
Correspondent edition. Topics: GOP race for Governor and democratic race for U.S. Senate.
Correspondent edition. Topics: Budget deadline.
Guest: Bill Schuette Topic: Trump endorses James.
Guest: Rep. Laurie Pohutsky. Topic: Deaths at women's prison.
Guest: Christy McGillivray. Topic: Education Budget.
Correspondent edition. Topics: University board appointments and a Mackinac debrief.
Correspondent edition. Topics: Mike Duggan drops out of gubernatorial race and MSU.
Guest: Rep. Matt Maddock. Topic: Property tax relief.
Guest: Lon Johnson. Topic: Michigan voters selecting candidates.