Why is America the economic engine of the world?

Extras
Is Trump a symptom or the cause of political polarization?
Why ‘YOLO’ Republicans are defying Trump in Congress
The state of negotiations to end Trump’s stalled war in Iran
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from June 5, 2026.
David Ignatius on the consequences of the Iran war
Trump’s revolutionary approach to global leadership
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 29, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 22, 2026.
Trump's political rampage
Hegseth’s turbulent time leading the U.S. military